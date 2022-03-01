Russia to resume special operation in Ukraine until goals achieved

1 Mar. 17:00

The Russian army is going to resume a special military operation in Ukraine until its goals are achieved, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The Russian army’s units will continue carrying out a special military operation until the goals are achieved," the defense minister noted.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the appeal of the leaders of the republics of Donbass, decided to conduct a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, while the main goal is the country’s demilitarization and denazification. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow does not launch attacks on cities and aims to disable only military infrastructure, hence, it poses no threat to the civilian population.