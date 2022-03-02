Lukashenko: Belarus could mobilize in two to three days

2 Mar. 12:20

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that in the event of danger the country could mobilize in two to three days.

"They [military] are ready, everyone is on standby. If mobilization is needed, we checked all the lists - we could mobilize all the units in two three days in wartime," BelTA agency cites Lukashenko as saying. "If mobilization is necessary, we verified all the lists - we could mobilize all the units in two-three days in wartime."

Meanwhile, Lukashenko reiterated that at the moment the Belarusian Armed Forces has not been withdrawn from places of permanent deployment.