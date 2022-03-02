Russian Ambassador to London does not rule out rupture of diplomatic ties with UK

2 Mar. 15:36

The United Kingdom may break off diplomatic relations with Russia, Russian ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told the Rossiya TV channel. His words are quoted by .



"The opportunity to do so always exists, but we are not at war, and the severance of diplomatic ties means that not only we, but also the British embassy employees will be forced to leave Moscow," RIA Novosti cited the ambassador as saying.

Kelin added that he was supposed to speak in parliament the day before, but the UK government canceled his speech. The ambassador's speech at the School of Economics was also cancelled.