Useful tips to get back to work after holidays

3 May. 17:00

It is sometimes difficult to return to a working rhythm after the holidays, Oleg Sulimenko, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of the University 2035, said.

According to him, the main clue is interest. "In order to get ready for work, you can use a few tips. First, find motivation. Think about what you will tell your colleagues at the meeting, what news will you share. Maybe during your vacation, you got an interesting idea to develop your project?" he said in an interview with Gazeta.ru.

"Prepare in advance the clothes in which you will go to the office, the documents that you will need, set an alarm clock and go to bed early," he said. The expert noted that the preparation of the workplace will also help to tune in to work.