Ilham Aliyev congratulates Israel on Independence Day

3 May. 17:40

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory message to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, conveying the most sincere congratulations and best wishes to the people of Israel on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Israel - Independence Day.

"Successfully developing interstate relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Israel are based on the will of our peoples, historically living in conditions of friendship, mutual understanding and respect.

Today, the expansion of the scope of Azerbaijani-Israeli ties, and the active cooperation of our countries in a number of important areas is satisfying. Undoubtedly, the opening of trade and tourism offices of our country in Tel Aviv will contribute to the development of our cooperation, the expansion of contacts between people," the congratulatory message reads.

Ilham Aliyev highlighted the participation of Israeli companies in the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.