3 May. 19:35

The stage of the All-Russian competition "Young Rescuer 2022" took place in Kislovodsk. The participants of the competition - teams of schoolchildren - competed in sports exercises, tourist training and other disciplines, the press service of the city administration reports.

According to the results of the starts, the winner became the team of school No. 1, the second place was taken by school No. 17. The bronze medal was shared by the teams of the Education Center and School No. 17.