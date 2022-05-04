Serbia lifts COVID-19 entry restrictions

4 May. 10:00

Serbia lifted all pandemic-related entry restrictions for all travellers from May 3, the government has announced.

Travellers will no longer be required to present a negative PCR, rapid antigen test, proof they had COVID-19, or a vaccination certificate when entering the country from May3, the government’s statement reads.

The decision was taken based on the current epidemiological situation in Serbia and is in line with the decisions of most countries in Europe and the region, the statement added.

Healthcare institutions continue to regularly monitor the development of the epidemiological situation.

The government emphasised that its decision does not mean that the pandemic is over and that citizens should remain cautious. The recommendation to wear masks indoors remains enforced while wearing masks in health institutions is mandatory. COVID-19 dispensaries, virus testing points, and vaccination points continue to operate as usual.

Serbia’s health ministry reported that of the 5,267 people who tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, 396 tested positive, and three died.