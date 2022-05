4 May. 12:00

The ruble in trading on Wednesday on the Moscow Exchange strengthened against the dollar and the euro.

Today, the dollar exchange rate decreased below 69 rubles, while the euro dropped to 72 rubles .

Yesterday, the dollar exchange rate decreased to 66.43 rubles, while the euro exchange rate fell to 69.43 rubles, according to Forex.

On April 28, Russia's central bank lowered its key interest rate to 14% in a sharper-than-expected move on Friday and said it saw room to cut rates further this year.