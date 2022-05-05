Bill Gates questions Elon Musk’s goals with Twitter

5 May. 14:20

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that Elon Musk could make Twitter “worse” after the Tesla CEO pledged to buy the social media firm for $44 billion.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit, Gates said it’s unclear how Musk will change Twitter if he takes ownership while also raising concerns about the spread of misinformation on social media platforms.

The Microsoft co-founder admitted that Musk’s track record at other companies is impressive, hailing his time at the helm of Tesla and SpaceX as “mind-blowing.” Gates said he believed Musk had done a good job of putting together a great team of engineers at those companies.

“I kind of doubt that will happen this time, but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon,” he said.

Gates, who has been replaced by Musk as the world’s richest person in recent years, went on to question what Musk’s goal is with Twitter and whether his drive to promote free speech is sensible.