Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge by almost 5,000

5 May. 15:30

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,011 over the past day to 18,211,178, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

As many as 3,248 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 132.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 66 regions, while in 12 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 1,398 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 393 over the past day versus 282 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,762,412, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 349 over the past day versus 328 a day earlier, reaching 1,521,185.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,723 over the past day, reaching 17,578,659, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.5% of the total number of those infected. A day earlier some 6,664 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 139 over the past day, reaching 376,560, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday. A day earlier 129 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.