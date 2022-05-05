New clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound

5 May. 17:00

Clashes erupted between Israelis and Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Thursday, after a 10-day cooling of tensions at the holy site, Israeli police said.

The Israeli police said they had repelled "dozens of rioters" who had been "throwing stones and other objects" at the security forces.

An AFP correspondent said there was a large police presence in front of the mosque, while the Palestinian Red Crescent had yet to report any casualties from the violence.

The clashes came on the anniversary of Israel's 1948 independence and followed a tense period in which the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the Jewish festival of Passover and the Christian holiday of Easter overlapped.