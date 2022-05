5 May. 20:59

In the near future, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is going to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko said this in an interview with the Associated Press.

"We will meet in the near future. I promise", the Belarusian head of state said.

Lukashenko also noted that he and Putin have very open and friendly relations. "I doubt that Vladimir Putin has closer, open and friendly relations with any of the world leaders than with the president of Belarus", BelTA quoted him.