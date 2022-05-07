Сolossal gas reserves featured in the Black Sea

7 May. 16:00

Energy resources in the Black Sea are sufficient to cover the world's demand for natural gas for 45 years, the deputy head of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said today.

"The natural gas reserves of the Black Sea are now estimated at 540 bln cubic meters. This is just the beginning, the research will be continued. The Black Sea is able to cover the world's gas needs for 45 years," TASS quotes Yildirim as saying with a reference to the Sözcü newspaper.

Turkish authorities announced the discovery of large gas reserves in the Black Sea two years earlier, noting that the reserves of the largest field, Sakarya, exceed 400 bln cubic meters.