World could face worst hunger since World War II

8 May. 15:45

The crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the aggravation of the situation in Ukraine could lead to an aggravation of the problem of hunger around the world, the head of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze said.

According to her, the situation is dramatic because of the record rise in food prices. She noted that, according to the UN World Food Programme, more than 300 million people suffer from acute food shortages.

"The most bitter message is that we are facing the worst famine since World War II, with millions dead", Schulze told Bild.