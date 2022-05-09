Ilham Aliyev pays tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for victory over fascism

9 May. 14:15

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited on May 9 the grave of twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Major General of Tank Troops Hazi Aslanov, put flowers at his statue and paid tribute to all Azerbaijanis killed during the war.

The people of Azerbaijan have made a significant contribution to the historic victory over fascism. Azerbaijani people, who played a tremendous role in achieving this victory, sent 600,000 of their sons and daughters to the frontline. More than 300,000 of them died heroically in battles. More than 130 representatives of Azerbaijan were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for their bravery during the war, and more than 170,000 soldiers and officers were awarded various orders and medals.

Azerbaijani divisions covered a glorious battle road from the Caucasus to Berlin, as hundreds of our compatriots fought as part of guerrilla groups. Azerbaijani oil played a crucial role in this victory. Azerbaijan was a major supplier of fuel and lubricants to the Soviet army, supplying 90 percent of engine oil, 80 percent of gasoline and 70 percent of oil.