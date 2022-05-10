Vanuatu-flagged Turkish cargo ship on fire in Sea of ​​Azov

10 May. 16:35

A fire broke out on a foreign dry cargo ship in the waters of the port of Temryuk on the Sea of ​​Azov: a Turkish vessel with grain waiting offshore in the Kuban port caught fire. The team extinguishes the fire on their own, the press service of Rosmorrechflot reports.

"The ship Aqua, the shipowner is a Turkish company, the cargo is grain. It was anchored in the roadstead of the Тemryuk port. At 11.30 Moscow time, information about smoke was received. Visually, the fire caught the superstructure on the captain's bridge. The captain did not ask for help, but Rosmorport sent two tugboats, to provide support for them. At the moment, they are trying to save the vessel on their own," the press service informs, RIA Novosti reports.

There are no Russian citizens in the crew, the press service of the department adds.