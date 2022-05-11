Zakharova: contacts between Moscow and Kiev take place

11 May. 12:00

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that contacts between Russia and Ukraine in the sphere of talks proceed.

"Contacts [between Russia and Ukraine] are ongoing," she said on Radio Sputnik.

Zakharova also commented on US statements that Washington does not see a "viable negotiating path" for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. "I think many of the statements are made under the influence of the change of the current US administration, which is now taking place. <...> We should not be surprised at the scattered and contradictory statements we hear," she said.