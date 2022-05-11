Iran detains two Europeans for fomenting 'social disorder'

11 May. 15:40

Iran's intelligence ministry said on Wednesday it arrested two European nationals for allegedly fomenting "insecurity" in the country, state media reported, as the EU pushes to revive Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

The pair were accused of "organising chaos and social disorder aimed at destabilising (Iran)" in conjunction with foreign intelligence services, state TV cited the ministry as saying, without revealing their nationalities.

The arrests coincided with a visit to Tehran by the European Union's Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora, who held talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani, according to Iranian media.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran wanted U.S. sanctions lifted "with the observance of Iran’s red lines". "Negotiations are pursued ... to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement," he said on Twitter.