Gas price surge to new highs in U.S.

11 May. 17:00

For the third day in a row prices for regular unleaded gas and diesel fuel have reached new records in Massachusetts, The United States.

Regular unleaded is now averaging $4.45 a gallon as of Wednesday. That’s a $1.58 higher than a year ago.

Diesel is now topping off at $6.30 a gallon - up $3.26 over last May at this time.

The news comes as inflation slowed in April after seven months of relentless gains, a tentative sign that price increases may be peaking while still imposing a financial strain on American households.

Nationally, the price of a gallon of regular gas has reached a record $4.40, according to AAA, though that figure isn’t adjusted for inflation.