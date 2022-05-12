Pashinyan confirms Armenia ready for peace talks with Azerbaijan

12 May. 9:40

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as representatives from the two countries on issues of border demarcation and delimitation will take place in the foreseeable future, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

"Today, I must confirm my position that we are ready to conduct negotiations. A meeting of our representatives on demarcation and delimitation is planned shortly, there will be a meeting of the foreign ministers. We went through hardships, but today I can say - I am deeply convinced that we are on the right track," the press service quoted the prime minister as saying when he was delivering a lecture at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations.

Under an agreement achieved at an April 6 meeting in Brussels with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel, Baku and Yerevan were to form a joint border commission for border delimitation. Its first meeting was planned to be held before the end of April.