Moscow and Minsk to switch to payments for gas in Russian rubles

12 May. 10:20

Russia and Belarus have amended the gas supply agreement, which sets the terms to form gas prices from April to the end of 2022. The agreement also implies a transition to payments for gas in Russian rubles, Russia’s Energy Ministry reported on Telegram channel.

"[Energy Minister Russia] Nikolay Shulginov and Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Karankevich signed protocols on amending the intergovernmental agreement on natural gas supplies to Belarus. The documents provide for a transition to payments for gas in Russian rubles and determine the conditions for setting gas prices from April to the end of 2022 year," the statement says.

Shulginov noted the consistent development and high potential of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Belarus in all areas in the energy sector.

"The gas industry remains the flagship of our cooperation. The Russian side continues to fully fulfill its obligations to supply energy resources, and relevant programs are being implemented to form united markets," the minister stressed.