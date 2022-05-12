President of Turkmenistan accepts Putin's invitation to visit Russia

12 May. 17:50

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov accepted the Russian leader Vladimir Putin's invitation to pay an official visit to Russia, Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday following a meeting with the President of Turkmenistan.

"I sent greetings from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, he asked me to do this and confirmed the invitation to the President of Turkmenistan to pay an official visit to the Russian Federation. The Turkmen president accepted the invitation. The dates of the possible visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels", Matviyenko said.

According to her, the Turkmen leader stressed the continuity of the policy towards Russia and expressed interest in expanding the development of economic cooperation.