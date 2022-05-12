Russia to shut Finland off from gas on Friday?

12 May. 21:57

On Friday, May 13, Russia may stop gas supplies to Finland, the newspaper Iltalehti reports.

"Russia may cut off gas supplies on Friday. Key politicians have been warned of Russia's retaliatory actions in connection with Finland's desire to join NATO", the publication says.

Local politician, The Finns Party Parliamentary Group's chairperson, Ville Tavio, confirmed to the newspaper that the country's authorities were informed about various options for Russian countermeasures for Finland's entry into NATO.

"We are ready for this and expect it to happen", he said.

This information was confirmed by the Finnish MP Harry Harkimo.

According to media reports, earlier gas shutoff was expected in Finland on May 23 during the next payment to Russia.

The largest gas users in Finland are the chemical and forest industries.