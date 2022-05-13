Moldova completes questionnaire for EU membership

13 May. 11:20

Moldova has handed over to the European Union the second part of the completed questionnaire for the country's accession to the EU; the ceremony was held as part of the opening of a new building of the European Union Delegation to Moldova in Chisinau on Thursday.

Seven volumes of Moldova's answers to the European Commission's questions were handed by Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita to EU Ambassador to Moldova Janis Mazeiks in the presence of European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, Interfax reported.

European Commissioner Johansson noted that the EU is trying to accelerate the process of Moldova's accession as much as possible.

Moldova submitted the first part of their completed questionnaire to the EU on April 22. Moldova applied for EU membership on March 3 following Ukraine and Georgia.