20 May. 18:20

Britain lifted the ban on the military products' export to Turkey, the Turkish Defence Industries Directorate's head, Ismail Demir said.

"The restrictions imposed by the UK on the export of defense products have been lifted", TRT quoted the official, TASS writes.

In 2019, London suspended the issuance of licenses for Ankara to the export of weapons that could be used in operations in Syria.