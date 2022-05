21 May. 11:50

US President Joe Biden is ready for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the head of the White House said at a press conference following a meeting in Seoul with the leader of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol.

Biden noted that the meeting with the North Korean leader would happen if Kim Jong-un is serious about negotiations.

"Regarding the question of meeting with the North Korean leader, yes, it will depend on how sincere and serious he is," TASS quotes the American president as saying.