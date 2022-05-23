The Hill: U.S. must convince Ankara to give NATO access to Black Sea

23 May. 13:30

The U.S. should convince Turkey to give NATO ships access to the Black Sea, The Hill columnist, deputy Undersecretary of the U.S. Navy in the administrations of Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush, founder and president of Yorktown Institute Seth Cropsey wrote.

According to him, Swedish and Finnish NATO membership would be a strategic gain for the Atlantic Alliance and the United States, however, Ankara's opposition to Swedish and Finnish NATO membership is "a diplomatic signal to the Biden administration."

"[Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan hopes to extract all possible gains from a strategic pivot back to the U.S. and NATO while ensuring he retains a free hand to act in Syria or Libya," pointed out, noting that Washington "should respond with its own blended diplomacy."