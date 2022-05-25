Gunman at Texas elementary school kills 19 kids, 2 adults

25 May. 9:00

An 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday fatally shot 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school before he was killed by law enforcement officers, officials said.

The shooter - identified by Texas officials as Salvador Ramos, of Uvalde - also shot his grandmother before crashing a vehicle near the school, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada said. She is in critical condition, he said.

The gunman is believed to have acted alone, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo said.

The gunman had body armor, the rifle and a backpack, Estrada said.

US Customs and Border Protection, which is the largest law enforcement agency in the area due Uvalde's proximity to Mexico, had more than 20 agents respond to the shooting, according to a law enforcement official. A CBP agent was shot in the head, but is in stable condition after the bullet did not penetrate, the official said.

President Joe Biden has ordered US flags on federal grounds to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday to honor the victims of this "senseless acts of violence."

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting local and state authorities with the investigation.