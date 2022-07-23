Drift fans to be fined in Georgia

23 Jul. 16:15

Drifting will be banned in Georgia. This is stated in the draft prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country.

According to the bill, drifting on the streets will be an administrative offense. Fans of drifting on the street will be fined 300 lari, Sputnik Georgia reports.

At the same time, drifting, which will cause damage, will be punished by a fine of 500 lari.

Let us remind you that drifting is a technique for cornering or moving in a circle using a controlled skid at the maximum possible to maintain speed and angle to the trajectory on the track.