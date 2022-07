23 Jul. 21:48

On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 was registered in southern Iran. This was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

According to the report, the epicenter of the tremors was located 55 km northeast of the city of Bandar-Lengeh with a population of about 23.7 thousand people. The hypocenter lay at a depth of 10 km.

No injuries or damage were reported.