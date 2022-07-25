Khamenei's aide: Iran, Russia, China standing against U.S. hegemony

25 Jul. 13:40

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei's top adviser for international affairs Ali Akbar Velayati hailed growing cooperation among Iran, Russia, and China, and stated that the three independent powers are standing against the Western hegemony against the East.

In an interview with the office of Ayatollah Khamenei’s website, Velayati defended Iran’s ‘Look to the East’ policy, and said the three powers work together based on a set of shared goals.

The former Iranian foreign minister stated the reason behind Iran’s inclination toward Russia and China is that the three states engage in interactions when it comes to cooperation and offering assistance to one another.

"All the three are standing against the U.S. and Western hegemony against the East, while they are independent and do not rely on any outsider," Velayati continued, noting that the three countries have the support of their nation.