MoD service meeting held in Azerbaijan

On Saturday, July 30, a service meeting was held at the Central Command Post under the leadership of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, which was attended by deputy ministers, troops commanders, heads of main departments and services of the ministry, a message posted on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic reads.

Commanders of military formations and formations stationed in the liberated territories participated in the meeting via video link.

Pointing out that at a meeting chaired by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, dedicated to the results of the first six months of 2022, the head of state highly appreciated the merits of the army, the Minister of Defense stressed that the President's statements are important tasks assigned to the Azerbaijani army.