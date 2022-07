30 Jul. 17:45

"Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of pensions", which was signed on April 26 this year in Baku, has been approved by Ilham Aliyev.

In addition to this, the law "On approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation on guarantees of the citizens' rights in the field of pension provision" has been repealed.