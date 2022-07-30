Pelosi's plane lands in Hawaii, its further route unknown

30 Jul. 19:49

According to the Flightradar service, the plane of the chairperson of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, landed at the Honolulu airport in Hawaii.

Later, access to the aircraft's location was restricted, so it is unknown, where it is now. More than 100 thousand people had been watching his route.

Let us remind you that earlier the American media announced a possible trip of Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing has threatened Washington with a military response in case of the trip's implementation.