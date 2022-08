1 Aug. 9:20

The Azerbaijan judo team have grabbed a gold medal at the 16th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia.

Azerbaijani judokas defeated Ukrainian rivals 4-0 in the gold medal bout.

The medals were clinched Kenul Aliyeva (52 kg), Aidan Veliyeva (52 kg), Fidan Alizade (63 kg), Nigar Suleymanova (over 63 kg), Nurlana Karimli (66 kg), Eltaja Yusifli (66 kg), Gadira Huseynova (81 kg), Ismail Zamanov (81 kg), Azhdar Bagirov (over 81 kg) and Kenan Nasibov (over 81 kg).