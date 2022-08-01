New Zealand expands anti-Russian sanctions

1 Aug. 15:20

New Zealand announced an expansion of anti-Russian sanctions over the special military operation in Ukraine on Monday; the new restrictions will apply to a number of defense enterprises, as well as SOGAZ and RZD.

"Also designated are the Insurance Company SOGAZ; the Russian Railways; and defense entities that research, produce and test military hardware for the Russian Armed Forces," the New Zealand Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The New Zealand sanctions against Russia "allow for a wide range of measures including travel bans, asset freezes, prohibitions on financial dealings and bans on ships or aircraft entering New Zealand. The measures also prevent New Zealanders and New Zealand companies from providing goods and services to the Russian Armed Forces and other defense entities targeted by these sanctions," it said.