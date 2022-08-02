Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal

2 Aug. 11:20

Iran said it remains "optimistic" about a possible revival of the 2015 nuclear deal after the European Union tabled a proposal aiming for a compromise in the talks stalled since March.

"We remain optimistic that the negotiation process will lead us to a logical and reasonable outcome," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at his weekly news conference.

The comment comes after EU foreign policy chief and coordinator of the nuclear talks between Iran and world powers, Josep Borrell, last Tuesday submitted a new draft text and urged the different sides of the negotiations to accept it or "risk a dangerous nuclear crisis". Borrell said the draft text includes "hard-won compromises by all sides" and "addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore" the 2015 pact.

"The Iranian side has carefully reviewed the text and presented its views," Kanani said. "It is possible that in the near future we can reach a conclusion regarding the timetable for the negotiations."

"We will probably see a new round of negotiations," the spokesman added, but noted that "it depends entirely on the willingness of the other side, especially the American side."

Washington "must show that it is ready for a reasonable, logical and lasting agreement", Kanani said.