2 Aug. 18:15

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. This message was published on the Kremlin's website.

It says that the Heads of state considered "certain practical aspects of the trilateral agreements' implementation" dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26 last year.

"It was agreed to continue contacts at various levels", the Kremlin added.