Khamenei: recent unrest in Iran premeditated by U.S. and Israel

3 Oct. 16:00

The protests in Iran, which began several week ago in connection with the death of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the morality police, were planned by Washington and Tel Aviv, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Monday.

"I declare that these protests and instability were planned by the United States and the Israeli regime, their cohorts and some treacherous Iranians abroad helped them in this matter," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Last week, Iranian authorities declared that the protests have come to an end.