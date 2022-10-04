Nvidia plans to close Russia office by end of October

4 Oct. 13:30

Nvidia, the US-based world’s largest producer of video cards, plans to close its office in Russia by the end of October, Forbes reported, citing a Nvidia spokesperson and a source close to the company.

On September 30, the company told its employees that the Russian office would be closed due to the "impossibility of supporting their efficient work," the Nvidia spokesperson told Forbes.

Nvidia suspended sales in Russia earlier but 240 persons are on payroll at the Russian office, mainly engineers, Forbes said. Employees have been offered the option to continue working in other countries, the company’s spokesperson said. The company will terminate contracts by mutual agreement with severance pay going to those opting not to relocate.

Nvidia is currently chartering flights for staff that "agree to relocate to offices in other countries," the source close to the company told the news outlet.