Shelf life of Sputnik V vaccine extended

4 Oct. 14:45

The shelf life of Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been extended to 18 months, according to the state register of medicines.

The extension applies to both components of the Sputnik V vaccine produced by the Russian pharmaceutical company Generium.

The Russian Health Ministry said in August that expiration dates of Sputnik V vaccines were extended and range from six months to one year for different manufacturers. The decision was based on an examination that confirmed the drug’s safety and effectiveness.

Sputnik V, a combination vector vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, was developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Center and registered in August 2020.