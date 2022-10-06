Iranian Energy Ministry: West suffers from sanctions against Russia, Iran

6 Oct. 15:00

The West, having imposed sanctions against Tehran and Moscow, suffered from these sanctions itself and faced an energy crisis, Iranian deputy energy minister Ahmad Asadzadeh said on Thursday.

"Now the world needs gas and oil. It would be good to treat this topic carefully, to take a transparent position. Sanctions against Iran and Russia are not good for the West, it will suffer from them. Today there is a gas crisis in Europe, there are problems. The same is true for oil," Sputnik cited the minister as saying.