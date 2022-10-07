Oil prices climbing back to $100 a barrel

7 Oct. 13:00

Oil rose on Friday and was headed for a second consecutive weekly gain supported by OPEC+'s decision to make its largest supply cut since 2020 despite concern about recession and rising interest rates.

Brent crude was up 0.61% to $95 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI crude also gained 0.58% to $88.96.

Both benchmarks were heading for a second weekly gain, with that of Brent approaching 8% this week. The global benchmark is still down sharply after coming close to its all-time high of $147 a barrel in March.