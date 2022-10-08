Turkey to open Coca-Cola plant in Shymkent

8 Oct. 15:40

The Turkish company Coca-Cola İçecek intends to launch the production of soft drinks in Shymkent.

The news was announced after a meeting of the director of the Kazakhstan branch of Coca-Cola, İçecek Mustafa Beltekin, and the akim of Shymkent, Murat Aytenov, a national exporter support company Kazakh Invest, reports.

The plant is expected to create over 100 jobs in the city. It is planned to produce 262 million litres of soft drinks per year.

It was decided to build the plant on the territory of the new industrial zone "Zhuldyz".