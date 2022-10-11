Positions of Azerbaijani army come under Armenian fire once again

11 Oct. 9:00

Positions of Azerbaijani army came under fire, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The units of the Armenian armed forces from their positions located in the direction of the settlement of Garayman in the Basarkecher district using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the settlement of Astaf in the Dashkasan district from small arms on October 10, at 23:00 (GMT+4).

Yesterday, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Garaiman and Gunashli directions of Basarkechar district, as well as Chinarli settlement of Tovuzgala district using caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions deployed in the Tazakand direction of Dashkasan district and Aghbulag settlement of Tovuz district.

The Azerbaijani Army units took adequate retaliatory measures.