Biden has ‘no intention’ of meeting with Putin at G20 summit

12 Oct. 13:20

U.S. President Joe Biden said he has no intention of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit, but that he would consider talking depending on the topic.

“Look, I have no intention of meeting with him. But for example, if he came to me at the G20 and said I want to talk about the release of Griner, I’d meet with him. I mean, it would depend,” Biden said, referencing WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been imprisoned in Russia for months.

“So I’m not about to, nor is anyone else prepared to, negotiate with Russia about them staying in Ukraine, keeping any part of Ukraine, et cetera. So it would depend on specifically what he wanted to talk about,” Biden told CNN.