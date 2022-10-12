FSB arrests Ukrainian for plotting attack outside Moscow

12 Oct. 14:00

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Ukrainian Security Service agent for plotting a terrorist attack with the use of two Igla man-portable air defense systems in the Moscow Region, FSB said on Wednesday.

According to FSB, a Ukrainian national born in 1972 had smuggled Igla MANPADS from Kiev via Estonia to prepare acts of terror on instructions from Ukraine’s Security Service. The man repented and is cooperating with the investigation, FSB added.

During a search operation, two Igla MANPADS and communications devices were confiscated from the man. FSB launched a criminal case against him.