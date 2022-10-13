EU technical group to discuss in Yerevan mission deployment on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

13 Oct. 14:00

A technical group from the European Union will arrive in Armenia today, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan told reporters.

"A technical group from the European Union will arrive in Yerevan today to discuss the locations of its deployment," Hovhannisyan said.

EU ambassadors on Tuesday agreed to send a civilian mission to Armenia to be deployed along the border with Azerbaijan to build confidence and help them delimit their border.

The decision to deploy EU's civilian mission was reached earlier by Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders. Armenia expressed its agreement to encourage the EU civilian mission along the border with Azerbaijan at an October 6 meeting in Prague with Azerbaijani leader Aliyev, France's President Macron and European Council President Michel. The mission is expected to start its work in October, for a maximum period of two months.