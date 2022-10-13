Secretariat of state committee on delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian state border created

13 Oct. 16:30

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree on measures to ensure the activity of the State Committee on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, a Secretariat of the Commission is being created to organize the current activities of the State Committee on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

The Secretariat is being created in the Cabinet of the Minister of Azerbaijan as a department and consists of five staff units.