Baku-Yerevan agreement to recognize each other's territorial integrity - progress towards signing of peace treaty

The agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia to recognize each other's territorial integrity is perceived as progress towards the signing of the peace treaty, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Bayramov reminded that the last meeting of such a format was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in May of this year and noted that this meeting is a good opportunity for the discussion of development. In particular, he said that a bilateral meeting took place in Geneva, on October 2, during which Azerbaijan presented the main elements of the peace treaty to Armenia, in connection with which a response from Armenia is expected.

He emphasized that the basic principles of the peace treaty were presented by Azerbaijan back in February this year and that Azerbaijan and Armenia, following a quadripartite meeting in Prague, agreed on mutual recognition and respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, which is perceived as progress in signing the treaty given that this is the basis of the peace treaty.